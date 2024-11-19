Atiku’s Aide Mocks Bwala, Says Onanuga Demoted You

Share

The Special Assistant on Digital Media and Strategy to the former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, Demola Olarewaju, has reacted to the redesignation of the presidential media team.

Olarewaju who took to his social media handle to mock the new media aide to the President said that the presidency has demoted Bwala in the restructuring of President Bola Tinubu’s Media team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed that Sunday Dare hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

While Bwala was announced last week as the Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now the Special Adviser of Policy Communication.

Reacting to the new designation, Olarewaju wrote: “Egbon Onanuga didn’t wait till morning or later to issue that press release re-designating Bwala’s position. The man dropped it ‘as e dey hot’ at 11.28 in the night.

It means they accessed Tinubu, made their case and demoted Bwala then came out immediately to announce it.

The coded message to Bwala is: ‘You might be in office but we are in power.

You might know Tinubu but we’ve known Tinubu. We might let you be with us but you’re not one of us and you will know your place or we will quickly teach you.’

This is what happens when one has no shame.”

