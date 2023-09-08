Atiku’s Aide Knocks Shettima, Says ‘Your Only Legacy Is Turning Borno Into Hell’

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused Vice President Kashim Shettima that his only legacy is turning Borno State from “the Home of Peace” into hell.

Shaibu made the remark in a statement issued on Thursday in reaction to the comment made by Shettima following Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that the APC will retire Atiku to Fombina and buy goats for him.

Speaking on the development, Shaibu claimed that it was absurd that Shettima, who has the worst record of governance in Nigerian history and was unable to alleviate the poverty of the people of Borno State, planned to support Atiku.

He said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have responded to Kashim Shettima since he has an incurable speech deficiency which is so severe that most Nigerians can hardly understand what he says. However, for the sake of the reading public, this response becomes very important.

“He loves to rack lacklustre jokes at every given opportunity. Last year, he said Vice-President Osinbajo should have been an ice cream man instead of a politician. Later on, he said Nigeria needed a leader like Sani Abacha.

“As part of his circus act, he visited the annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in an oversized suit, a pair of sneakers and a poorly knotted tie. Shettima needs to decide if he wants to be a statesman or Baba Sala of blessed memory.

“His behaviour is certainly unbefitting for a man who currently holds the exalted office of Vice-President, even if temporarily.”

Shaibu said it had become Shettima’s stock in trade to deride others because he had nothing worthwhile to say about himself or his principal, Bola Tinubu, whose three months in office have only worsened poverty and inflation.

He said, “Shettima was appointed as commissioner for finance and later became governor of Borno State. Those who brought him had high expectations for him having come from the banking sector. However, rather than bring prosperity to the people of Borno, he opened the floodgates of terror.

“During his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019, Borno State was taken over by terrorists completely. He ignored a security report about an impending attack on Chibok which ultimately led to the abduction of over 250 schoolgirls.

“Specifically, the head of WAEC’s National Office in Nigeria, Charles Eguridu, stated in 2014 that WAEC had informed Shettima about the danger of holding exams in Chibok and advised that the students be relocated to Maiduguri which was relatively safer. Shettima refused to relocate the students and they were abducted, half of whom have not been seen again till today.

“Even though he left government four years ago, the millions of residents of Borno State have yet to recover from the mistake called Shettima. Rather than be penitent, he continues to move about like a clown, making unsolicited dry jokes about others.

“We wonder what manner of substance Shettima was on when he proceeded to denigrate the great Fombina kingdom headed by HRH Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, the Lamido of Adamawa.”

Shaibu advised the Vice-President to stick to praying to God for forgiveness for thwarting the destiny of the millions of people of Borno State.

“We advise Kashim Shettima to spend the remainder of his days praying to God every day for forgiveness for destroying the lives of the millions of people of Borno State rather than making dry and insipid jokes at those who have actually bettered the lives of people.

“His lack of sophistication is eroding the elegance of the Office of the Vice-President. Men of honour have held that position in the past and Shettima should learn from the examples they led in public decency. In any case, he would do well by attending a finishing school on Atiku’s scholarship and learn how to behave like a polished statesman,” Shaibu stated.