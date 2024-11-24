Atiku’s Aide Knocks Bwala Over Appointment As Tinubu’s Spokesperson

Share

The media aide of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has described former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Daniel Bwala as a person who has no any iota of shame.

Saturday Telegraph had last week reported that Bwala was recently appointed as a spokesman to President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to his assumption to office, Ibe claimed that Bwala conspired against his own integrity and dignity for the sake of his stomach.

Also, commenting on a video compilation of instances where Bwala criticized President Tinubu, Ibe described the newly appointed presidential aide as a master of conspiracy.

“Shut up, Daniel Bwala! If you had any iota of shame, you wouldn’t be eating your own vomit. Or is this the case of the hand of Daniel and the voice of Bwala?

“You are the master of conspiracy. For the sake of your stomach, you conspired against your own integrity and dignity.

”You are damn right about God exposing humans for who they are in the fullness of time.

“God has already exposed you as a duplicitous, “double-faced infernal traitor and schemer,” Ibe posted on X.

