Atiku’s Aide Faults Tinubu’s Appointments, Alleges Nepotism

Following the recent appointment of President Bola Tinubu, the Presidential spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala has heavily criticized Tinubu for lack of fairness in his appointment.

Bwala criticism is coming on the heels of the series of appointments of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from the South West region.

While speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bwala criticized Tinubu’s appointment practices, stating that they have not been characterized by fairness and likening them to extreme nepotism.

The PDP chieftain emphasized that if Tinubu’s administration performed commendably, he would be among the first to praise his achievements.

READ ALSO:

He said: “President Bola Tinubu’s appointment is nepotistic and now has earned the status of nepotism pro max 15.

“I’m telling you that I don’t have anything against him. If President Tinubu scores a point, I will be the first, whether in PDP or in APC, to say President Tinubu has done it right.

“We earn the right to point out things that the President and his administration are doing which are not uniting Nigeria, which are not pushing us towards the path of progress.

“I earn the right to speak truth to power because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is somebody that I, Bwala Daniel, respect with the greatest respect.

“I supported him when I was in the APC in the primaries, and more than just that, I, along with the PDP, sent my congratulations to him after he was sworn in, which brought a lot of backlash to me.”