Atiku’s Aide Calls On Tinubu To Fish Out Betta Edu’s Collaborators

The Special Assistant to Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu has called on President Bola Tinubu to hs a matter of urgency fish out those who “remotely and wickedly benefitted from money that was meant for poor Nigerians,” saying they need to be brought to justice.

Phrank made this call on Tuesday in Abuja while lauding President Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Dr Betta Edu, over an alleged N585 million paid into a private account.

Speaking on Monday’s development, Atiku’s idea stated that Edu’s suspension was insufficient because there are others involved in the controversy as well.

In the wake of the minister’s suspension due to the purported transfer of N585.2 million into a private account, Shaibu released a statement on Tuesday expressing his opinions.

READ ALSO:

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was suspended by President Bola Tinubu, according to the NEW TELEGRAPH, after it was revealed through a leaked memo that she had authorised the transfer of N585.2 million into the private bank account of a civil servant who oversees grants for Nigerians in need.

Prior to being named a minister, Dr. Edu served as the All Progressives Congress’s National Women Leader.

Shaibu, in his statement, said: “Firstly, he had no business appointing her as a minister of such a sensitive ministry in the first place. Tinubu put politics ahead of competence, hence this scandal. What experience did Betta have in the development sector?

How was Imaan Ibrahim, with her wealth of experience, overlooked? How did the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, stand as Betta Edu’s referee during her clearance at the Senate?”

He urged the President to order the anti-graft authorities to look into a business owned by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo that provided consulting services totalling N438.1 million, arguing that Betta Edu was not the only person implicated in the affair.