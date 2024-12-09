Share

A prominent member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaigns, Segun Sowunmi has revealed that his principal is yet to decide on whether he will contest the 2027 presidential election or not.

Speaking on Channels TV on Sunday, Sowunmi said Atiku remains in a period of deep reflection as he evaluates his political future.

Sowunmi disclosed that he had directly questioned the former Vice President twice about his intentions regarding the next presidential race.

“I asked him, ‘Are you running again or are you done?’ His response was reflective but inconclusive. He hasn’t said ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ and I respect his need for careful consideration,” Sowunmi explained.

READ ALSO:

Sowunmi emphasized the weight of Atiku’s decision, noting the former Vice President’s long history of political participation, which includes six presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

“Given the challenges he has faced, it’s only natural for him to take his time before committing to another run,” Sowunmi added.

Although Atiku has not made a public declaration, his body language and ongoing consultations indicate that he may still be considering another shot at the presidency.

Sowunmi noted that the outcome of Atiku’s decision would significantly influence the plans and strategies of the PDP and its political structure.

Share

Please follow and like us: