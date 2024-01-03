Atiku Will Surely Contest For Presidency In 2027 – PDP Spokesman

Daniel Bwala, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson for the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has said the party flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would contest again in 2027.

Bwala who while featuring on Channel TV said Atiku was the president Nigeria should have because he understands how the private sector works.

Bwala said: “Sure, he would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy.

“And he is a president we never had. Because to be honest with you, if any politician understands the private sector very well, it is Atiku Abubakar and our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.

“He’s the president the country is missing because of his experience and capacity.”

Atiku had six failed attempts to rule Nigeria starting in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

During the last presidential election, some chieftains of the PDP had worked against Atiku.