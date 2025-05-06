Atiku Will Soon Declare Support For Tinubu – Bwala

Share

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Policy Communications to President Bola Tinubu, has said that former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, may soon declare his support for President Tinubu.

Bwala, on Tuesday made this remark during an appearance on Journalists Hangout, a political affairs program on TVC, while commenting on recent defections from the PDP and the state of the opposition party.

“The way things are going, I told my friend that shortly, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar may declare his support for Tinubu; nothing is impossible,” Bwala said. “President Tinubu is running an inclusive government — not just for members of his party, but for all Nigerians.”

READ ALSO:

Bwala criticized the PDP, saying the party has lost its direction and the confidence of its members. He described the spate of defections from the PDP as a reflection of the party’s internal dysfunction and failure to provide credible opposition.

“Nobody will look at the PDP now and think the party is sensible enough to retain members,” he said. “In the last few years, what has the PDP achieved? Is there any real leadership or direction?”

He argued that the responsibility to prevent Nigeria from becoming a one-party state lies with the opposition, not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, it is constitutional and legitimate for the ruling party to grow its influence by attracting new members.

“Sheep will always go to greener pastures,” he remarked. “When governors defect, it is because they want to align with the center to deliver governance more effectively.”

Bwala also emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, noting that the president often engages with individuals outside his party structure. “Tinubu is not getting the credit he deserves. He’s not running a winner-takes-all government,” he added.

In a pointed critique of the PDP, Bwala remarked that joining the party at this time could affect one’s mental well-being. “In these days of mental health awareness, nobody will want to go to the PDP,” he said.

The remarks are likely to stir further political debate, particularly as the PDP continues to grapple with internal divisions and high-profile defections ahead of future elections.

Share