December 31, 2025
Atiku Welcomes Obi To ADC, Says Coalition’ll Build Strong Opposition

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing his entry as a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement shared on his official social media handles on Wednesday, said the formal declaration of Peter Obi into the ADC marks an important step towards building a strong and virile opposition capable of forming a government that will deliver prosperity and peace to Nigerians.

“It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people,” Atiku said.

He described Obi as a brother and long-time associate, adding that the growing coalition under the ADC platform represents a rallying point for patriots committed to rescuing the country from its current challenges.

Atiku further noted that the coalition’s formal take-off in Enugu, the capital of the South-East region, should inspire other like-minded Nigerians across the country to join the movement.

“As the ADC coalition train leaves Enugu, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction,” he added.

