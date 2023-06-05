Atiku VS Tinubu: Presidential Tribunal Resumes Sitting Today

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the case of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of President, Bola Tinubu at the 2023 poll resumes sitting today, Monday, June 5.

New Telegraph reports that Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the sole winner of the February 25 poll, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later……