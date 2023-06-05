New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. 2023 Elections
  3. Atiku VS Tinubu:…

Atiku VS Tinubu: Presidential Tribunal Resumes Sitting Today

Vinkmag ad

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the case of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of President, Bola Tinubu at the 2023 poll resumes sitting today, Monday, June 5.

New Telegraph reports that Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the sole winner of the February 25 poll, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details later……

Tags:

Read Previous

Customs Seizes Pangolin Scales Worth N432m In Bauchi
Read Next

Fuel Subsidy: Shelve Strike, Eminent Nigerians Tell NLC, TUC

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023