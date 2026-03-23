Atiku Visits Malami, Demands El-Rufai’s Release

The former Vice President and the 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has visited a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and called for the release of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking in a post via his official X handle on Monday, Atiku noted that the visit followed his return to Nigeria after performing a lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

He urged authorities to release El-Rufai and others he described as political detainees, adding that the detention should not be based on political differences.

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“I led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, following my return to the country on Saturday night from Umrah (lesser Hajj).

“I wish to serve notice to the authorities detaining former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and all other political detainees to release them henceforth.

“No one should be detained simply because they do not share the same ideology or political platform with the government of the day,” Atiku said.

Malami is currently facing two separate cases, including allegations of terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession, as well as an N8.7 billion fraud and money laundering case.