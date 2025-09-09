Atiku Visits Malami, Condemns Attack On ADC Leaders

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, paid a solidarity visit to former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, following the reported attack on his convoy.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Coordinator of the Malami Support Organisation, Muhammad Al-Amin, Atiku condemned the incident and warned against the growing wave of politically motivated violence targeting leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Describing the trend as “Dangerous,” Atiku urged security agencies and stakeholders to act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

READ ALSO

“The ADC coalition remains committed to rescuing Nigeria’s democracy from imminent threats. We must not allow anti-democratic forces to thrive,” Atiku was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Malami thanked Atiku for his visit, stressing that the attack underscored the alarming rise in political hostilities.

“This incident is a stark warning against the politicisation of violence and the deliberate attempt to undermine democratic institutions for partisan gain,” the former Justice Minister said.