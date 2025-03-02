Atiku Visits Late Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo’s Family

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Pa Adebanjo passed away at his home in Lekki, Lagos, on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Adebanjo’s family on Sunday, March 2, Atiku praised the late leader’s virtues and commitment to national unity.

Atiku emphasized Adebanjo’s role as a mentor and advisor, noting that his legacy would be honored by those who admired him.

He acknowledged the leader’s contributions to peace and unity in Nigeria and expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Other dignitaries, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, have also paid their respects.

