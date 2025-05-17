Atiku Urges Youth To Embrace Patience Courage At AUN Graduation Ceremony

Share

Former Vice President of Nigeria and founder of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Atiku Abubakar, has called on young Nigerians to embrace patience and courage as essential virtues for success in life.

He made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the AUN Class of 2025 held on Saturday at the university campus in Yola.

Speaking to over 200 graduating students, Abubakar emphasized that patience, often misunderstood as a weakness, is in fact a powerful tool for achieving long-term goals.

READ ALSO:

Drawing from his personal experiences, he recounted how he chose to reject undemocratic offers in the past and instead waited for the right opportunities earned through merit.

“I’ve faced tribulations. Patience is not weakness. It is a weapon of the wise,” he said.

“When we resisted military dictatorship, they offered me a governorship without an election — I rejected it. In 1999, I earned it the right way and became Vice President.”

Highlighting the transformative power of education, Abubakar reaffirmed his belief in the university’s mission to produce graduates equipped to drive positive change in society.

He noted that the AUN, which he founded in 2003, was designed to empower youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to make practical, real-world impacts.

Also speaking at the event, President (Vice Chancellor) of AUN, Dr. DeWayne Frazier, described the institution as a unique, American-style liberal arts university committed to developing lifelong learners and innovators who are prepared for an evolving global economy.

“The AUN educational model not only focuses on academic excellence but also fosters entrepreneurship and leadership among students,” Dr. Frazier stated.

“This approach equips graduates with the tools to succeed and thrive in diverse professional landscapes.”

The ceremony marked the formal exit of over 200 students, predominantly undergraduates, who completed their academic programs at the institution.

Many of the graduates expressed optimism and readiness to contribute meaningfully to society, reflecting the university’s core values of excellence, integrity, and service.

The American University of Nigeria remains a pioneering institution in sub-Saharan Africa, offering a globally recognized education grounded in innovation, civic engagement, and social responsibility.

Share