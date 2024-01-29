Atiku urges enhanced security measures as Niger, others exit ECOWAS

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a tight security measure in the wake of the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The military regimes of the three Sahel countries, which have been at loggerheads with ECOWAS over sanctions imposed on them, announced their withdrawal forthwith from the regional bloc in a joint statement yesterday.

With the withdrawal, many believe Nigeria’s fight against terrorism could be affected considering the country borders Niger Republic up north. Concerned about the development, the former Vice President, Atiku, in a short message posted on X yesterday, described the situation as a “serious diplomatic meltdown,” saying Nigeria must now double its efforts to protect its security interests. He said: “Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our subregional body, @ecowas_ cedeao, are concerning. It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown.