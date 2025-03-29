Atiku To Wike: You’re Unsuitable For Presidential Running Mate

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the public conduct of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, both in Rivers State, where he once served as Governor, and in Abuja, since becoming Minister, has shown that he is unsuitable for the role of Vice President in a ticket meant to unify, not divide the party.

Atiku was reacting to Wike’s claim that he received 13 votes from a committee set up to recommend a vice-presidential running mate, while Ifeanyi Okowa got only two votes.

In a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Saturday, the former vice president emphasized that leadership is not about numbers but about temperament, dignity, and the ability to unify.

“A man may boast of numbers, but his conduct lacks grace and humility,” Atiku remarked.

He defended his choice of Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, saying the decision was based on a combination of intellect, composure, and statesmanship.

Atiku accused Wike of twisting facts in a desperate attempt to rewrite history, reminding him that there are no set rules or laws governing the selection of a running mate.

“Committees, consultations, and recommendations are advisory in nature,” he explained.

“The final decision rests solely and exclusively with the presidential candidate—in this case, Atiku Abubakar. It is a constitutional and strategic choice, not a popularity contest.”

Atiku further challenged Wike’s argument by saying: “Assuming, but not conceding, that Wike had 13 votes and Okowa had two, just like universities confer degrees ‘in learning and in character,’ one must ask: what is the worth of votes if character scores a zero?”

The former vice president advised Wike to resist the temptation to sermonize about religious piety during Ramadan and Lent while simultaneously fanning the flames of discord.

“Let us not reduce sacred periods to a tool for petty political jabs. The task of rebuilding our party and our nation is a serious one. It is time to move beyond bruised egos and focus on what truly matters: the future of Nigeria and the well-being of its people!” Atiku declared.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

