Atiku To Tribunal: Uphold Inec’s Reply Atiku To Tribunal: Uphold Inec’s Reply

…seeks nullification of declaration of Tinubu as President

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to uphold the claim of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he (Atiku), won 21 states in the February 25 Presidential Election.

Atiku made the request in his final address in support of his joint petition with PDP seeking the nullification of INEC’S declaration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the poll. In the final address dated July 20 and filed by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku said that INEC’S assertion that he won in 21 states was neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed to be error through the proceedings of the Tribunal so far.

INEC had in its response to Atiku’s petition asserted that the PDP Presidential Candidate won 21 states of the federation in the last Presidential poll. The 21 states listed by INEC as having been won by Atiku and PDP are; Adamawa, Akwa Ibom. Bauchi, Bavelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina. Kebbi. Kogi. Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.”

Atiku, however, submitted that since the Electoral Commission who on its own averments claimed that he won in those num- ber of states and did not re- but the assertion throughout the proceedings, the Tribunal should proceed to uphold the declaration.

Atiku’s final written address reads in part, “Very importantly, the 1st Respondent (INEC) who conducted the election made an open admission in paragraph 18 of its Reply to the Petition, where it unequivocally stated thus: “The 1st Respondent further avers that in compliance with extant laws and regulations, it diligently discharged its duties when it collated the 1st Petitioner’s scores at the election which aggregates to 6,984,520 winning only 21 States to wit: Adamawa, Akwa-ibom, Bauchi, Bavelsa, Borno, Delta, Ek- iti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

“Indeed, as admitted by the 1st Respondent (INEC), the 1st Petitioner (Atiku) won in these 21 States. It is important to note that throughout the trial, the 1st Respondent (INEC) neither refuted or countermanded this critical averment nor denied it. “We urge your Lordship to hold that this constitutes an admission that requires no further proof. It also constitutes an admission against interest.

‘‘This deliberate bypass of the use of the prescribed verification technology was nationwide, and substantially affected the outcome of the election. ‘‘The said first Respondent equally proceeded to declare the 2nd Respondent winner when the second Respondent did not meet the mandatory constitutional requirement to secure not less than a quarter of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“This was in addition to the numerous infractions and corrupt practices perpetrated by the Respondents. Notwithstanding, the 1st Respon- dent unequivocally and clearly admitted in its pleadings, namely paragraph 18 at page 13 of its Reply to the Petition, which was never refuted or nor retracted, that the Petitioners won 21 States of the Federation in the presidential election, which is an admission against interest. “As a result of non-use of collation by electronic transmission, the first respondent later altered the admitted result of 21 states for the first petitioner to 12 states”.