Atiku to Tribunal: Tinubu’s declaration as President’s illegal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is unlawful, null and void, and unconstitutional and must be removed from the office to sanitise the polity.

Atiku maintained that Tinubu, having personally admitted and as also confirmed by his witness that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government over the offence of narcotics trafficking and money laundering, has no basis to contest for Nigeria’s Presidency let alone being declared as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Atiku’s submission is contained in his final address to support his petition seeking nullification of Tinubu’s victory.

Atiku dismissed the claim of Tinubu and his witness that he forfeited the $460,000 money in a civil court action. Atiku through his lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) argued that the definition and colour of “civil action” being given to the criminal forfeiture by Tinubu was of no moment and untenable because a United States of America Court acted on the indictment of Tinubu before imposing the forfeiture fine on him.

Atiku therefore asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, to invoke Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution to nullify the declaration of Tinubu as President on account of his narcotics drugs crime and throw him out of office as Nigeria’s President.