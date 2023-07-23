Atiku To Tribunal: Heavens Won’t Fall If You Remove Tinubu As President

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has pleaded with the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to muster the courage to fairly adjudicate his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in February 25 election.

the former Vice President who spoke on Sunday said in contrast to Tinubu’s prediction, the sky would not fall if Tinubu were to be removed from office as President of Nigeria by the tribunal due to massive electoral fraud.

In his final written address, Atiku dismissed Tinubu’s threat as an empty one deployed to scare the tribunal from upholding justice in the petition challenging Tinubu’s election.

Atiku recalled the brave stance taken by the Supreme Court in the case of Rotimi Amaechi, where the high court ruled that when justice is carried out in the way required by law, the heavens won’t fall, in the final written speech provided by his main attorney, Chief Chris Uche, SAN.

New Telegraph learnt that Justice George Adesola Oguntade, who delivered the Supreme Court judgment in the cited authority, had said: “I must do justice even if the heavens fall. The truth, of course, is that when justice has been done, the heavens stay in one place and in peace.”

Atiku asked the tribunal to invoke the courage displayed in the past Supreme Court judgment to settle his petition against Tinubu by disregarding the threat of monumental chaos issued by Tinubu to shield himself from justice.

After admitting to a punitive forfeiture of $406,000 in a drug and money laundering-related incident, the former vice president said that Tinubu had forfeited his moral and legal right to hold the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Besides, Atiku accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the results of the presidential election in the most corrupt manner in favour of Tinubu and thereafter, unlawfully proclaimed him (Tinubu) the winner of the election.

The former vice president appealed for the INEC proclamation to be void and set aside, and in its place, declare him the election’s victor having convincingly received the majority of the legal votes, citing the alleged brazen subversion of the popular will of the voters by Tinubu.