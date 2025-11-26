Atiku To Tinubu: Negotiating With Criminals Failure Of Leadership

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the Federal Government’s negotiation with bandits before the release of the abducted Kebbi schoolgirls is a failure of leadership.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, told the president that the release of the abducted girls was not a trophy moment, but “A damning reminder that terrorists now operate freely, negotiate openly, and dictate terms while this administration issues press statements to save face.”

He disputed the statement credited to President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the military tracked the kidnappers in real time and made contact with them, and wondered why none of the kidnappers was arrested, neutralised, or dismantled.

“Why is the government boasting about talking to terrorists instead of eliminating them? Why is kidnapping now reduced to a routine phone call between criminals and state officials?” Atiku asked.

According to him, under President Tinubu’s administration, terrorists and bandits have become an alternative government, “negotiating, collecting ransom, and walking away untouched, while the presidency celebrates their compliance.”

The former vice president reminded the president that no serious nation applauds itself for negotiating with terrorists it claims to have under surveillance.

“No responsible government congratulates itself for allowing abductors to walk back into the forests to kidnap again,” he said, adding that if the security agencies truly had eyes on the kidnappers, letting them escape is a national disgrace that smacks of complicity.

“And if they did not have such capacity, then Onanuga is simply manufacturing lies to cover up a monumental failure of leadership.

“Either way, the statement is an embarrassing admission that this administration has lost control of national security and is now trying to spin incompetence into achievement.

“Nigerians deserve protection, not fairy tales by moonlight!” Atiku added.