Atiku To Tinubu: I Can’t Jealous Incompetence, Nepotism

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as ludicrous, President Bola Tinubu’s claim that he is jealous of him.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said he cannot jealous a leader who inflict pains on his people.

He told Tinubu that his economic policies and approach to governance is killing Nigerians, and advised that this should be his focus rather than attacking the opposition which is not in the saddle.

“It is disheartening that during the last protests, some frustrated young Nigerians were waving Russian flags and calling on the military to take over. God forbid we return to those dark days, but leaders must not push their citizens to a point where citizens choose fire over frying pan,” Atiku stated.

He observed that Nigeria is currently the worst performing currency in Africa and is now the 5th largest economy on the continent, falling from first when the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over in 2015.

According to him, most Nigerians are at their wits’ end, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

“This should be Tinubu’s biggest concern instead of fiddling while the country burns,” he further advised.

The former vice president accused the president of nepotism, stating that he appointed his kinsmen in every key position, including the finance ministry, trade and investment, the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, customs and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“Even (former) President Muhammadu Buhari was not this brazen. Unlike Tinubu, Atiku is not a bigot,” he said.

Atiku argued that Tinubu’s abysmal performance in the last 18 months had shown Nigerians that he came into office unprepared, hence the many policy flip flops that has so far characterised his tenure.

“Tinubu was obviously unprepared for office. He acts first and thinks of the consequences afterwards. This was why he announced an abrupt removal of petrol subsidy without any cushions.

“After seeing the effect, he then hurriedly decided to push a CNG initiative, which even he and his ministers have not embraced, hence their refusal to use it.

“The CNG initiative has so far failed to fully kick off because of a lack of gas infrastructure in most states. The result is that transport costs continue to soar along with prices of food.

“In his mid-term expenditure framework, he projected the exchange rate at N700/$1 in 2024 and N650/$1 by 2025.

“Rather than sack his economic advisers, he continues to live in a fool’s paradise, deceiving Nigerians about the FX reserve of $40 billion when, in fact, the net reserves are less than 20% of that.

“Let the CBN release its financial statements of 2023 if he is sure of his achievements,” he challenged the president.

Atiku described as unfortunate the announcement by the military authorities on the emergence of a new terror organisation known as Lakurawa.

He called on Tinubu to improve security situation in the country, and blamed the incessant grid collapses in the north on to the activities of criminal elements in the region.

The former vice president reminded Tinubu that he has just barely two years left in office and he should focus on improving the lives of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: