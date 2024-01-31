Atiku To INEC: Redeem Your Image With Feb 3 Bye-Elections

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) you use the opportunity of this weekend’s rerun and by-elections “to redeem itself of the fraudulent and shambolic elections of 2023.”

Atiku on his X platform on Wednesday, also advocated for a peaceful election.

The former vice president who declared support for Silas Onu, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Ebonyi South senatorial election and other candidates of the party in all the places for the elections, urged Nigerians to reject the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC), for the spate of insecurity and poverty in the country.

“Our country stands at the cusp of a new beginning, and the decisions that voters in the elections on Saturday shall make will determine how ready we are, as a people, to provoke the march to economic and national recovery,” he said.

The former candidate of PDP in the last presidential election, noted that the elections cover a wide range of polling units and a few constituencies, adding that it “shall be the last effort by the respective voters in the affected electoral wards to conclude their franchise in the last general elections.

“I do hope that voters in these states, which include Ebonyi, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos and Kebbi, shall make a bold statement in the forthcoming election” by rejecting the ruling party.

He urged the people of Ebonyi South to vote for Onu for his “multiple set skills and the vibrancy of his youth.”

“My appeal goes beyond Ebonyi State and connects with voters in all the 35 constituencies and nine states affected by court-ordered by-elections,” Atiku appealed.

He urged members of PDP and agents of other political parties participating in the elections to conduct themselves according to the laid down regulations on the day of the election.