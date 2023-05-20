Atiku To Call 100 Witnesses To Testify Against Tinubu’s Election

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja that he would be calling not more than 100 witnesses to testify against the election victory of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Counsel to Atiku, Chief Chris Uche SAN dropped this hint on Saturday while presenting the proposed agreed outline by parties in the proceedings to the tribunal.

Recall that Atiku is challenging the victory of Tinubu at the February 25 general election.

Joined as respondents are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC).

In defending Tinubu’s election, INEC through its counsel, A.B Mahmoud, SAN said it will be presenting 2 witnesses, Tinubu will be presenting 39 witnesses, while APC will be presenting 25 witnesses.

As of the time of filing this report, the hearing is still ongoing.