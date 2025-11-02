Atiku To Amupitan: Anambra Guber, Opportunity To Redeem INEC’s Image

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to use forthcoming Anambra State governorship election to demonstrate that the commission has turned a new leaf.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday, said the integrity of Nigeria’s elections must not be “sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party.”

The former Vice President also called on the electorate to vote for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Nwosu Chima John, and his running mate, Nwobu Geoffrey Ndubisi, describing them as leaders who can usher Anambra State into “a new era of prosperity and economic stability.”

He cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against what he described as its “notorious practice of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people,” warning that any attempt to manipulate the process would further erode public trust in INEC.

Atiku told Ndi Anambra that the November 8 governorship election offers them a unique opportunity to end what he called “the era of poor governance” under the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The election next weekend calls our consciousness to a moment when we must rally round the candidate of the African Democratic Congress,” he said.

He further urged every registered voter in Anambra to not only turn out en masse on election day but also mobilise broad support for the ADC candidate.

“Anambra is a place with so much good history about our great country. I believe that, yet again, Ndi Anambra will open the chapter of a new beginning in Nigeria, where the African Democratic Congress will bring lasting prosperity, peace, and stability to our nation,” Atiku stated.