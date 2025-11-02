Atiku To Amupitan: Anambra Guber An Opportunity To Prove INEC Has Turned New Leaf

Atiku Abubakar yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparency and integrity in this weekend’s Anambra State governorship poll, saying Nigerian democracy credibility depends on it.

On his X handle, the former Vice President told the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, that the election presents an opportunity for the body to show that it has “turned a new page” and would not compromise the will of the people.

Atiku also said the exercise presents the people to “open a new chapter” and resist the All Progressives Con- gress (APC), which he accused of “snatching and running away with the people’s mandate”.

However, he rallied support for the candi- date of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Nwosu, saying he would lead the state to a new era of prosperity and economic stability if elected.

The ADC chief said: “The election to elect the next governor of Anambra State on November 8 offers a unique opportunity to end the era of poor governance in the state in addition to ensuring that the ruling APC does not get the chance of practising its notoriety of snatching and running away with the mandate of the people.”

Atiku added: “The election is also an opportunity for the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof Joash Amupitan (SAN) to prove to the world that it has turned a new page, and that the integrity of our election would not be sacrificed for the satisfaction of the ruling party.”