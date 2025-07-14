Atiku: Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal Policy Plunged Nigerians Into Hunger, Despair

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove petrol subsidy on his first day in office triggered widespread economic hardship across the country.

In a statement shared on his X handle yesterday, Atiku said the move was “hasty and thoughtless,” adding that it has “buried the average Nigerian under the weight of inflation, hunger, and despair.”

He accused the Tinubuled administration of breaking its promise to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal through a temporary wage award for federal civil servants.

“In a bid to manage the self-inflicted crisis, the administration promised to pay a wage award to federal civil servants as a temporary cushion, pending the conclusion of negotiations on a new national minimum wage.

“That promise, like many others under this government, has become a broken covenant,” he said. Atiku noted that it took the government 10 months to agree on a new minimum wage, during which the wage award was to serve as a stopgap, noting: “By implication, the Federal Government owes 10 months of wage award arrears to federal workers. Yet, only six months have been paid — and that too after a series of unfulfilled assurances and avoidable delays.”