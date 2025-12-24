Atiku: Tinubu Using Direct LG Allocation As Bargaining Chip

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of deliberating ignoring the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement directing Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to remit allocations direct to the Local Governments for political purpose.

Atiku in a statement issued on his verified X handle on Wednesday, alleged that Tinubu is using it as a bargaining chip to force opposition governors to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“This is not delay. It is defiance. Your refusal to act is a calculated political move—using obedience to the law as a bargaining chip to force opposition governors into the APC and to keep governors within your party firmly under your control,” the former president stated.

He further said that the president has reduced the Constitution to a tool of convenience, and governance to partisan bargaining.

Atiku reminded Tinubu that the Supreme Court judgements are final, and not optional, adding that refusing to enforce any of the judgements is a breach of the Constitution and a violation of the oath he swore to Nigerians.

“Local governments are the closest arm of government to the people.

“By withholding their financial autonomy (which ironically you’ve been trumpeting as a core cardinal policy), you are not weakening governors, you are crippling communities, stalling development, and deepening poverty at the grassroots.

“Roads remain broken, health centres abandoned, salaries unpaid—not by accident, but by choice,” he stated.

Atiku said the situation does not require threats of Executive Orders but for Tinubu to simply instruct the Attorney-General of the Federation to enforce the judgement immediately.

“Anything short of this is a failure of leadership,” he added.

According to him, the president’s continued inaction shows that political control matters more than constitutional duty, “that party dominance matters more than economic justice, and that regime survival outweighs the daily suffering of Nigerians already battered by harsh economic policies.

“Nigeria deserves leadership that obeys the law it swore to protect, not one that bends it for political gain.

“History will not forget this moment. Nigerians will not either.”