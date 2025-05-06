Atiku: Tinubu Camp In Panic Over 2027 Opposition Alliance

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that the broad-based coalition he is championing with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections is causing panic within President Bola Tinubu’s camp and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released by his media office, Atiku said the anxiety within the presidency is evident in recent remarks made by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, during a television interview.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, said the coalition seeks to “reclaim Nigeria from economic collapse, institutional failure, and democratic erosion” allegedly brought upon the country by the APC administration.

Describing the coalition as “unstoppable,” the former Vice President stated that it is intended to rally progressive leaders and mobilize Nigerians to unseat the APC in 2027.

He questioned the Tinubu camp’s fixation on him if they truly believe he is no longer politically relevant.

“If they claim I’m a spent force, why the relentless smear campaigns? Why the strategic deployment of presidential platforms to attack me?” Atiku asked.

“The answer is clear: Atiku Abubakar remains the most formidable opposition figure in Nigeria, and the coalition he is building poses a clear and present danger to the crumbling structure of the ruling party,” he stated.

Atiku stressed his longstanding contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development since 1999, citing his advocacy for reforms, restructuring, and electoral integrity even when others, according to him, chose complicity.

He reminded Bwala—his former campaign spokesperson during the 2023 election—that his current relevance stems from the platform he once enjoyed under his leadership.

“I neither seek nor require validation from political opportunists who shed principles as easily as they change parties,” Atiku said, accusing Bwala of “bitterness and duplicity” in a bid to curry favour with what he described as “a floundering administration.”

He emphasized that legacy is not defined by political office, but by courage, consistency, and conviction.

“Atiku Abubakar’s legacy—as a unifier, builder, and patriot—is deeply etched in the consciousness of millions of Nigerians. It is impervious to the revisionist bile of yesterday’s defectors turned today’s defenders of dysfunction.”

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to Nigeria’s future, stating that he would not be distracted by “political jesters masquerading as patriots.”

“The rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria is a task of urgent national importance — far too important to be derailed by the petty ego trips of desperate presidential aides,” Atiku said.

