Atiku Speaks On Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity Certificate Inaccuracies

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election has claimed that various inaccuracies found in President Bola Tinubu’s certificate have further supported his discovery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu attributed the faults found in his academic certificate to the Chicago State University (CSU) clerk in response to the petition filed by Atiku in a Federal Court in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.

The former Vice President in a statement issued on Saturday that papers provided by his lawyers in the United States and Nigeria revealed troubling anomalies and logical fallacies in Tinubu’s academic credentials from the university.

He said, “One of the documents, for instance, is the certified true copy of the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC on 17th June 2022, and according to Atiku’s lawyers, “this, purportedly, is the certificate issued to him by Chicago State University (“CSU”) showing that he attended the school, and evidencing the degree he was awarded.

“In another document is a copy of a letter dated September 22, 2022, from Mr. Caleb Westberg, the Registrar of CSU, attaching a copy of the certificate issued to Bola Tinubu in recognition of the degree he was awarded by the university.

“There is another document, which is a copy of the certificate forwarded by Mr. Westberg, as mentioned above, in response to a subpoena that was issued to CSU in respect of Bola Tinubu’s academic qualifications and achievements.

“There is also a copy of the bio of Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson. Dr. Lubin-Johnson was the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of CSU from January 2001 to December 2002.

“Also is a copy of the bio of Dr. Elnora D. Daniel. Dr. Daniel was the President of CSU from 1998 to 2008.”

“However, the interesting thing upon further examination of these documents is that while they all speak to the same subject, Tinubu’s academic qualifications from the Chicago State University, they all bear different details.”