Atiku Speaks On How To Stem Incessant Attacks In Plateau, Others

Following the Christmas Eve killings in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the incessant killings of people across the country as he calls for tougher action in terms of prompt and proactive measures.

Atiku who spoke in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja said those attacks can be stemmed only when the government shows utmost determination to eliminate the threats by expanding the security architecture in the country and fast-tracking the arrest and prosecution of those involved in such dastardly acts to serve as a deterrent.

He expressed concern about the frequency of these barbaric attacks on innocent people by outlaws, noting that under no circumstances should murderous criminal groups be allowed to take life without immediate consequences from the government.

According to him, the rate at which innocent people are being massacred in Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara and other areas plagued by insecurity is embarrassing, explaining that “only prompt and decisive action by the government can halt this madness.”

He observed that the calls for state police stem from the growing frustration with the government’s seeming helplessness to crush these outlaws.

“The spate of these attacks is also a sad testimonial to decadence in the judiciary because a situation where criminals are set free by the court without diligent trials is capable of dampening the morale of law enforcement officers and other security agencies.”

Atiku warned that abandoning the people to their own fate in the face of existential threats is not an option because protecting the lives and property of the citizens is a primary responsibility of governments anywhere in the world.

But for his absence, the former Vice President would have visited Plateau to emphasise the people of the affected communities. He, however, prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased, stressing that no resource should be spared in taking care of the maimed and displaced.