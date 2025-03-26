New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
March 26, 2025
  Atiku Speaks On…

Atiku Speaks On 2027 Presidential Bid

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he is uncertain about contesting the 2027 elections, despite being a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku’s revelation is coming days after he announced the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

Atiku, who has contested for the presidency six times, made this revelation in a recent interview on “Untold Stories” with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

“I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy.”

However, he did not rule out the possibility entirely, emphasizing the urgent need for credible leadership in Nigeria.

“I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of an experienced and credible leadership than this time. We had a similar merger in 2014. About four of us ran for president, one of us emerged, and we all supported him. And he won.

Speculation is growing that Atiku might support another candidate instead of running himself. Reports suggest he may align with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi or former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai ahead of 2027.

With Nigeria’s political landscape heating up, all eyes will be on Atiku’s next move as the opposition prepares for a major showdown with the ruling APC.

