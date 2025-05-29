Atiku Slams Tinubu Over ‘Reckless’ Borrowing

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday condemned the decision of President Bola Tinubu to seek new external and domestic loans, describing the move as reckless and a threat to Nigeria’s economic future.

In a statement on his official X handle, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate said the proposed borrowing of $21.54 billion, €2.19 billion, and ¥15 billion, totaling over $24 billion, would dangerously increase the country’s debt profile, raising concerns about long-term sustainability.

He noted that Nigeria’s debt burden has already reached alarming levels, with public debt standing at $94 billion (₦144.7 trillion) as of December 31, 2024.

He decried the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 50% and a debt-service-to-revenue ratio of over 130%, arguing that the government is spending more on repaying loans than it earns.

Atiku described the pattern of borrowing as a Ponzi scheme, warning that Nigeria is now caught in a vicious cycle that mortgages the future to pay for the past.

Calling the plan economic sabotage, Atiku urged immediate action to stop what he described as a looming catastrophe.

“This borrowing spree will raise our total public debt from ₦144.7 trillion to a crushing ₦183 trillion,” Atiku stated, warning that the new loans represent more than 60% of Nigeria’s total foreign exchange reserves.

“Since President Tinubu assumed office in 2023, public debt has jumped by 65.6%. Under the APC-led administration since 2015, public debt has ballooned by 1,048%, from ₦12.6 trillion to ₦144.7 trillion.

“This is not just unsustainable — it is immoral. The Tinubu administration is borrowing money not for development but to service existing loans, fueling a debt spiral that leaves nothing for infrastructure, education, healthcare, or jobs.

“We demand that this reckless borrowing plan be halted immediately. We call on lawmakers, civil society organisations, the media, and the international community to take urgent action to stop this looming catastrophe. Nigeria must not be sold into debt slavery,” he added.

