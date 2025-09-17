Former Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday described as unacceptable the activities of terrorists in some parts of the North, blaming the trend on President Bola Tinubu’s failed leadership.

Speaking via his official Facebook page, the former Nigerian leader also confirmed his meeting with some political stakeholders from Borno State, led by Mohammed Kumaila.

According to him, his discussion with the stakeholders centred on the deteriorating security crisis in the North East, North West, and North Central, alleging that some communities have been taken over by the troublemakers.

READ ALSO

He further expressed confidence that “With the right political leadership, Nigerian security forces have the capacity to take on the insecurity confronting the country”.

He called on Nigerians to unite against the current administration and rescue the country via the 2027 elections.

“The consensus is that the occupation of Nigerian territories across some parts of North East, North West, and North Central states is a clear failure of political leadership, especially under the Tinubu-led APC Federal Government.

“It is unacceptable that bandits or terrorists continue to take over communities, imposing levies on citizens and disrupting farming activities.

“I thanked the Borno stakeholders for their show of concern about the state of the nation and expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at restoring the peace and economic prosperity of the country”, he added.