Atiku Should Support Obi As Coalition’s Candidate –Eragbe

Anslem Eragbe is a member of the interim National Working Committee (NWC) of Labour Party. He also served as National Youth Leader of the party between 2019 and 2024. In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he speaks on the chances of Labour Party in the 2027 general election

About four months after the Supreme Court judgement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not taken a decision on the leadership crisis in Labour Party. What do you think is stopping the commission from being decisive on the lingering crisis?

INEC cannot justify its reasons for the delay for the non implementation of the Supreme Court Judgement of April 4 that sacked Julius Abure as national chairman of Labour Party.

His tenure expired on June 8, 2024, in line with the INEC affidavit on oath sworn to on July 23, 2024, in furtherance of the voided national convention conducted by Abure on March 27, 2024, without congresses and without delegates’ election.

INEC said it would amount to subjudice if it takes a position on Labour Party’s national chairmanship as the matter is still in court. Is there any outstanding matter in court regarding the party’s leadership crisis?

The Supreme Court judgement of April 4, dismissed the FCT High Court judgement of October 8, 2024 and Appeal Court judgement of January 7, 2025 that declared Abure as national chairman for lack of jurisdiction.

INEC is aware that courts cannot determine the leadership issue of political parties in Nigeria. So, if the commission still claims there is a matter in court on the leadership issue as a basis for its non-implementation of the Supreme Court judgement, then it means INEC is in collusion to frustrate Senator Nenadi Usman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as national chairman and national secretary appointed by the National Executive Committee (NEC), the only authority in charge of Labour Party, and INEC must be resisted forthwith.

As it is now, Labour Party will not field candidates in the August 16 byelections and February 2026 FCT Area Council elections. Do you think it is justifiable for INEC to exclude a registered political party from an election?

That INEC rejected Abure’s illegal and unlawful candidates after uploading their names, means that INEC shall release the codes to Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as national chairman and national secretary, respectively, to upload the valid Labour Party candidates. The party can only field candidates through the Nenadi Usman-led National Working Committee (NWC).

One would have thought that INEC should have been dealing with a faction of the party pending the final resolution of the leadership crisis. Which faction do you think the commission ought to be dealing with?

With the Supreme Court judgement of April 4, which sacked Abure and the NEC resolutions of July 18 that reappointed and ratified Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as national chairman and national secretary, respectively, there are no more factions as the Usman-led NWC is the only leadership of Labour Party in Nigeria that INEC is relating with.

The 2027 general election is less than two years away; do you think Labour Party can still make impact in the elections?

Labour Party is the party to beat in the 2027 general election in Nigeria, which is the reason they are conspiring to frustrate the Nenadi Usman-led National Working Committee.

Do you still think the ruling party is still behind Labour Party’s crisis?

If yes, how do you suggest the party can survive the landmine? INEC should be honourable and should not allow this matter get to a point where Nigerians shall see the commission as their enemy.

Beyond the razzmatazz regarding the opposition coalition; do you think it is healthy and for the survival of the Labour Party to join the coalition platform?

Labour Party is a leading political party in Nigeria that won the 2023 presidential election until the leadership under Abure couldn’t provide the proof of the victory to reclaim the mandate at the tribunal.

To answer your question directly, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has mandated the party will join forces with other political parties in an alliance or coalition for 2027, while still maintaining its identity as Labour Party.

In the event that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar picks the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will you support Peter Obi becoming his running mate, at least, to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not return to power?

The political arrangement is for Southern Nigeria to present a candidate to complete the eight yeartenure due to the South. That way, Peter Obi can only be supported as a presidential candidate and Atiku Abubakar is expected to rally Northern Nigeria behind a southern candidate if he believes in removing APC from power in 2027.

What is the position of Labour Party regarding zoning of the 2027 presidency?

Does it support the South holding the 2027 ticket or that it should be thrown open? The Nenadi Usman-led NWC and the NEC’s position is a southern presidency between 2027 and 2031.

Where is Labour Party considering zoning its national chairman in the upcoming national convention and why?

The national chairman of Labour Party is Senator Nenadi Usman, who is a northerner and the national convention shall produce a northern chairman since the presidential candidate shall come from Southern Nigeria.