May 15, 2023
Atiku Sends Message To Hilda Baci, Says ‘We Believe In You’

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has sent a note of encouragement to the famous Nigeria chef, Hilda Effiong who is in the process of breaking the record of cooking for 4 days straight with her cooking skills.

New Telegraph reports that Basi is by her feat, attempting to break the existing record for the Guinness Book of Record World’s longest cooking marathon.

It was reported that the multi-talented TV producer, actress, and foodpreneur started her 4-day cooking marathon challenge on May 11 2023, and has attracted a lot of interest.

The event which is currently holding at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, seeks to showcase Hilda’s culinary skills using various local and intercontinental recipes to put Nigeria on the global culinary map of the World.

Reacting to the ongoing development, the former Vice President took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday, commending the efforts Baci has put in, and advising her to remain resilient as she is on the verge of making history.

Atiku in his post, said the feat by the chef is inspiring.

He wrote: “We see you, Chef Hilda, standing at the crossroads of history, ready to carve your name in the annals of world records.

“This is no easy feat, but we believe wholeheartedly in your grit and your passion.

“You are inspiring millions by showcasing the strength of the human spirit.

“May your energy remain unbroken, for you are on the brink of making history. We believe in you. Nigeria believes in you. -AA”

