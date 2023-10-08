Atiku Seeks S’Court’s Nod to Tender Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking to file fresh and additional evidence to prove that President Bola Tinubu submitted forged the certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to qualify him for the February 25 presidential election. The documents Atiku is seeking to tender is the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University on October 2, 2023.

The 32 page documents were released to the former Vice President on the orders of Judge Nancy Maldonado of the District Court of Illinois, Eastern Division, Illinois, United States of America. The US court had ordered the CSU to release the said documents to Atiku despite Tinubu’s objection because the court was convinced that it would help Atiku establish his allegation of forgery and lying on oath against Tinubu, who won the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku had insisted that the is- sue of forgery and perjury is a serious constitutional issue and consequently prayed the court to order the removal of Tinubu as president. He predicated his prayers for leave to file fresh evidence on Order 2, Rule 12(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, Section 137(1) O of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court as granted by Section 6(6)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The application which was dated October 5 and filed on October 6, specifically prayed the apex court for an order granting him leave “to produce and for the court to receive fresh and additional evidence by way of deposition on oath from the Chicago State University for use in this appeal to wit: the certified discovery deposition made by Caleb Westberg on behalf of Chicago State University on October 3, 2023, disclaiming certificate presented by the 2nd respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku further prayed the Apex Court to “receive the said deposition in evidence as exhibit in the resolution of this appeal “, as well as any such order or orders the apex court may deem fit to make in the circumstances. The application was predicated on 20 grounds, which others claimed that the “deposition sought to be adduced is, along with its accompanying documents, such as would have important effect in the resolution of this appeal”.

According to the appellant: “The deposition is relevant to this matter, having confirmed that the certificate presented by the 2nd Respondent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not emanate from Chicago State University, and that whoever issued the certificate presented by the 2nd Respondent, did not have the authority of the Chicago State University, and that the 2nd Respondent never applied for any replacement certificate nor was he issued any replacement certificate by the Chicago State University.

“The deposition, which is on oath and deposed to in the presence of the 2nd Respondent’s Attorney is credible and believable, and ought to be believed. “The deposition is clear and unambiguous, and no further evidence is needed to be adduced on it. “The evidence is such that could not have been obtained with reasonable diligence for use at the trial, as the deposition required the commencement of the suit in the United States of America before receiving same.

It was not possible to obtain the said evidence before the trial at the Court below. “The deposition was made on October 03, 2023 after the conclusion of trial at the Court below, and was not available to be tendered at the trial”. Atiku, through his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN , reminded the Apex Court that, “Presentation of a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission by a candidate for election to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a weighty constitutional matter, requiring consideration by the Courts as custodians of the Constitution”.

Uche also stated that the original certified deposition has been forwarded to the Supreme Court by a letter addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court. In a 20-paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of the appeal number: SC/ CV/935/2023 with Petition number: CA/PEPC/05/2023, the deponent, one Uyi Giwa- Osagie, a legal practitioner, averred that the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC in support of his qualification to contest the presidential election, was tendered in evidence at the trial and marked as Exhibit PBDlB, and a copy of same is annexed herein as Exhibit “E”.

Giwa-Osagie also averred that the same document was tendered at the aforesaid de- position in the United States of America and that at the trial, a certificate obtained from the Chicago State University was also tendered in evidence as exhibit PBE4, and a copy thereof is annexed herewith as exhibit “G”. “That the deposition is a relevant piece of fresh evidence explaining the status of the certificate the 2nd Respondent presented to INEC in support of his qualification to contest the election”.

Meanwhile, Uche informed the Apex Court that they would be relying on the Record of Appeal already transmitted. “My Lords, we most humbly adopt the facts as presented in the supporting affidavit, and same will be referred to in the course of the argument”, Uche submitted. Besides, Uche contended that the Supreme Court has the power, the jurisdiction and the discretion to grant an application for adducing fresh or additional evidence on appeal.

“Order 2 Rule 12 (7), (2) and (3) of the Supreme Court Rules provide as follows: “(1) A party, who wishes the Court to receive the evidence of witnesses (whether they were or were not called at the trial) or to order the production of any document, exhibit or other thing connected with the proceedings in accordance with the provisions of Section 33 of the Act, shall apply for leave on notice of motion prior to the date set down for the hearing of the appeal.

“The application shall be supported by affidavit of the facts on which the party relies for making it and of the nature of the evidence or the document concerned. “It shall not be necessary for the other party to question the additional evidence intended to be called but if leave is granted, the other party shall be entitled to a reasonable opportunity to give its own evidence in reply if he so wishes.

“My Lords, we submit that the requirements for the grant of applications to adduce fresh or additional evidence on appeal have been established by this Honourable Court in a plethora of cases, and they are as follows: “It must be shown that the evidence sought to be adduced in evidence could not have been obtained with reasonable diligence for use at the trial. “The fresh evidence must be such that if given, it would probably have an important effect on the result of the case, although it need not be decisive.

“The evidence must be such as is presumably to be believed. In other words, it must be apparently credible”. According to Uche, from cases already decided by the apex court, it could be seen that there is only one single requirement, which is the need to do justice fairly, equitably and justly. “We humbly submit that the grant of the present application will certainly be in furtherance of the course of justice in this matter.

This is a case in which the 2nd Respondent was returned purportedly as the winner of the said election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Appellants/Applicants have amongst other grounds, challenged the election of the 2nd Respondent on the ground of his qualification to contest the said election and more especially, on the basis that the 2nd Respondent’s presented a forged document to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The Appellants/Applicants have also in their appeal challenged the striking out of their pleadings, raising the issue of qualification of the 2nd Respondent to contest the said election.