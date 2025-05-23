Atiku, Sambo Arrive Osun, Pay Courtesy Visit To Aregbesola

Share

Two former Nigeria Vice Presidents, Atiku Abubakar, and Namadi Sambo, on Friday, paid a courtesy visit to the former Minister of Interior and ex-governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, at his country home in Ilesa, Osun State.

Atiku Confirmed the visit in a post shared on his verified X handle, which showed a video clip of the leaders in cheerful conversation over a morning meal.

READ ALSO

Obasanjo, Atiku, Others Attend Coronation Of New Owa Of Ijesaland

He wrote, “Breakfast time at the residence of former Governor of Osun State, Engr Rauf Aregbesola.”

New Telegraph reports that the visit comes just hours ahead of the coronation of the 49th Owa Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, scheduled to be held today Friday, May 23 in Ilesa.

Share