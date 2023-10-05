Atiku Reveals Condition To End Tussle With Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election has revealed the condition under which he would drop his case against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday, the former Vice President said that he would only consider dropping his case against President Tinubu after the Supreme Court has issued its judgment.

He, however, emphasised that he would only withdraw his case against Tinubu following the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said: “I have already filed my appeal against him at the Supreme Court. It is only when the court rules that he is right that I will drop this fight; in other words, I will drop this fight when the court rules because there is no court higher than the Supreme Court.”

READ ALSO:

When questioned whether he had been pressured by Tinubu to abandon the case, Atiku mentioned that he became aware after the election that a delegation of governors had been dispatched by the president to communicate with him.

Atiku clarified that he did not permit the delegation into his residence and declined to meet with them.

“I didn’t even let them come to my house,” he said.

Atiku also stated that he was not concerned about the possibility of the Tinubu presidency targeting his business interests. He recounted how the license of Intels, a logistics company he co-owned, was revoked during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.