Atiku Resigns From PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday disclosed his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
This is contained in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025, and addressed to the chairman, PDP, Jada 1 ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
The copy of the letter was shared on X by Atiku’s special Assistant on Media on Wednesday.
The letter read, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party
(PDP) with immediate effect.
“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the party.
“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.
“As a founding father of this esteemed party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.
“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the larty has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.
“I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.”