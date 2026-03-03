Atiku Resigns As Adamawa Commissioner For Works, Energy

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has resigned from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s cabinet with immediate effect.

Adamu Atiku Abubakar’s decision to resign from Fintiri’s cabinet may not be unconnected with his strategic move to align with his father’s political interests.

In a letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri through the Secretary to the State Government, the commissioner formally tendered his resignation, stating that the decision followed “deep personal reflection and careful consideration.”

The former commissioner expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as “a rare honour and privilege” under what he called the governor’s visionary leadership.

He noted that he had contributed, in his “modest capacity,” to the infrastructural growth and development of the state during his time in office.

The former commissioner also appreciated the confidence and trust reposed in him throughout his tenure, adding that the governor’s support created an environment that enabled him to discharge his responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

Abubakar extended his appreciation to the people of Adamawa State for their understanding, prayers, and support, saying their encouragement had been a constant source of strength.

He concluded the letter by conveying assurances of his highest respect and esteem to the governor and offered prayers for continued guidance and strength in the service of the state.

It could be recalled that Adamu, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was the only commissioner who did not defect with Governor Umaru Fintiri from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently.