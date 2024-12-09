Share

Following comment made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), George Akume, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has raised concerns about the imbalance in the distribution of presidential power between Northern and Southern Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akume, who urged Northerners to wait until 2031 to seek the presidency said Atiku can win the presidential election at the age of 90 years after the second term of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to Akume’s comment, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku detailed the leadership history since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

By 2027, he noted that the South would have led for 17 years, with eight years under Olusegun Obasanjo, five years under Goodluck Jonathan, and four years under Bola Tinubu.

In contrast, the North would have only 11 years, split between Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s three years and Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years, leaving a six-year disparity.

Atiku questioned Akume’s argument, which was made during a TVC program, where the SGF suggested Northerners should support Tinubu for a second term, ensuring continuity until 2031.

Akume had also remarked that if it is God’s will for Atiku to be President, it could happen even at age 90, urging Northern politicians to wait for their turn.

“Where does true equity and fairness reside?”

Atiku asked in his statement. He stressed that only the Nigerian people hold the power to elect or reject a government based on its performance.

He also challenged the Tinubu administration’s track record, questioning whether it has proven worthy of re-election, concluding, “The answer, alas, is as clear as the heavens themselves—God forbid.”

