Atiku Reacts To Mr Ibu’s Death, Says Actor Will Be Missed

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has described the passing of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu as a significant loss.

Atiku, former Vice President in a statement issued on his verified X page on Sunday said Mr. Ibu will be much missed because he has provided entertainment for people throughout his life.

He wrote, “The reported deaths of actor and comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu and ex-goalkeeper of the Super Falcons, Bidemi Aluko Olaseni, is a big loss to our creative and sports industries.

READ ALSO:

“These two great Nigerians lived to give us happy moments in entertainment and the beautiful game. They will be sorely missed.

“I pray that the Almighty shall grant their souls a peaceful repose and comfort to the grieving families and the country. Rest in peace, Mr. Ibu. Rest in peace, Bidemi Olaseni. -AA”