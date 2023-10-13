Atiku Reacts To Maitama Yusuf’s Death

The former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condoled with the family of the late former Minister of Interior, Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf who passed away in the early hours of Friday, October 13.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former minister under Shehu Shagari-led government died at the age of 76 years in Kano State.

Announcing his death, the friend of the late Alhaji Yusuf, Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu while confirming his demise mentioned that the funeral prayer for the Sardauna Dutse will be held after the Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Reacting to the sad development via his X handle, Atiku sympathized with the family of the deceased and his associates.

According to Atiku, the Jigawa State indigene would be greatly missed, describing him as a man of credibility.

“On behalf of my family, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf, who passed away today.

“Alhaji Maitama Yusuf, the Sardauna of Dutse, acquitted himself creditably in public service as a minister in the Second Republic and a Senator from 1999-2007.

“He will be sorely missed by those he had dutifully rendered service to, in particular, the people of Jigawa State.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will comfort his family and grant him eternal peace,” Atiku wrote on the microblogging platform.

