Atiku Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta, Calls For Calm

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the killing of a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one colonel and 12 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

This was as the former Vice President urged the military to exercise restraint in its response to the incident which was confirmed by the Defence Headquarters.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Sunday, Atiku said, “The brutal killing of over a dozen Nigerian soldiers in Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State stands condemned.

“There can never be a justification for a premeditated killing of soldiers on a legitimate assignment.

“Even as we grieve the loss of these soldiers, who are not only Nigerians but have families and dependants, I urge restraints by the military authorities in its response.

“I would recommend that the culprits be arrested and prosecuted.”

Sunday Telegraph had reported that Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau said that the troops from the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State were surrounded and killed by some community youths in Okuama community, Bomadi LGA on Thursday, March 14.

According to the defence spokesman, the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

Gusau explained that the troops were on a peace mission to Okuama community when the incident occurred.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers,” the defence spokesman said.