Atiku Reacts To Hike In Electricty Tariff

Following the recent hike in electricity tariff, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigerians will face greater challenges as a result of the cost of power.

The former Vice President who spoke in a post via his verified X account said the Federal Government was implementing more reforms without providing enough notice or a sufficient post-reform plan to lessen the pain.

He wrote: “The increase in electricity tariff comes at a time when Nigerian citizens are going through excruciating difficulties occasioned by the withdrawal of subsidy on PMS and floating of the domestic currency.

“The government has not successfully dealt with the pains associated with the implementation of those measures, and now this. The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated. Our manufacturing sector will similarly be impacted negatively.

“Not only are they paying higher interest rates on their bank loans but also paying more for diesel, paying higher wages as a result of the new minimum wage. The President’s men are pushing the economy into a deeper crisis. His reforms are without a human face.

“It is important that we understand the root cause of the inefficiencies in the power sector before unleashing another dose of reforms. It is time to revisit the privatisation exercise that produced the DISCOs.”