Atiku Reacts To Death Of Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Ado Ibrahim

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President has joined other notable Nigerians to console family and Kogi State in particular over the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulraham Ado Ibrahim, expressing deep sorrow.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Dr Ibrahim passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 94.

Multiple sources privy to the development said the monarch died around 2 a.m. at a hospital in Abuja, and preparations are currently underway to transport his remains to Okene, where he will be laid to rest.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via his X handle on Sunday, Atiku said the death of the monarch, who is a custodian of the traditional norms and an inspiration to his people, is painful during this period of national crisis when his services are needed the most.

READ ALSO:

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offered his condolences to the people of Ebira land as well as the government and citizens of Kogi State following the monarch’s passing.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the news of the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr. Ado Ibrahim in the early hours of today.

“It is even more saddening that the paramount ruler of Ebira land, a custodian of our traditional norms and an inspiration to his people left us at this period of national crisis when his services are needed the most.

“I, on behalf of my family, commiserate with the people of Ebira land and the government and people of Kogi State over this loss.

“I pray that Allah, the benevolent and the merciful, will forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest in paradise.”

Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un I am saddened by the news of the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr. Ado Ibrahim in the early hours of today. It is even more saddening that the paramount ruler of Ebira land, a custodian of our traditional norms and an inspiration to… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 29, 2023