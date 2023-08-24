Atiku Reacts To Abuja Building Collapse, Calls For Preventive Measures

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has expressed sadness over the collapse of a building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a multi-storey building collapsed on Wednesday, killing two people and trapping many more.

The structure, which housed numerous apartments and shops, reportedly collapsed during the rain, which began around 11 p.m.

Reacting to the tragic incident via his official X (formerly Twitter), the former Vice President said that as every life is valuable and every loss is irreplaceable, it is important to take preventative measures to limit losses that may have been prevented.

Atiku offered his condolences and prayers to the families of everyone who could have perished in the unfortunate building collapse.

Speaking further, he said that the country has witnessed torrential downpours, saying that it is another indication of global warming that has thrown up changes in the weather patterns.

Therefore, the former vice president urged the federal government to increase the work of the development control and inspectorate agencies in the states and the federal capital.

He wrote: “Every life is precious, and every loss, especially for the affected people, is irreplaceable. That’s why we must take preemptive actions to stem losses from avoidable situations.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who may have lost their loved ones from the tragic collapse of a building on Lagos Street in Abuja following last night’s downpour. May their families be comforted, and their souls rest in peace.

“In the last couple of days, we’ve witnessed torrential downpours. This is yet another indication of global warming that has thrown up changes in our weather patterns.

“That’s why we need to step up the activities of the development control and inspectorate departments of the federal capital and the states. This is to ensure that the construction of houses meets the integrity test.”

