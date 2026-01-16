Atiku Reacts As Son Joins APC

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the decision of his son, Abba Atiku Abubakar, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a personal choice consistent with democratic principles.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku said political decisions, even when they involve family members, are neither unusual nor alarming in a democratic setting.

“The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect,” he said.

The former vice president emphasized that he does not impose his political views on his children or any Nigerian, noting that freedom of conscience remains a core democratic value.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians,” Atiku stated.

However, Atiku expressed strong criticism of the ruling APC, accusing the party of poor governance and blaming it for what he described as severe economic and social hardships currently facing Nigerians.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people,” he added.

Reaffirming his political stance, Atiku said he remains committed to working with like-minded patriots to provide Nigerians with an alternative path focused on good governance and national recovery.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress,” the statement read.