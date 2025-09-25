Atiku Raises Alarm Over Fake Mercenaries Impersonating Him

Former Vice President and the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, alleged that the Presidency has “Resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories” about him.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku distanced himself from one Kola Johnson, whom he said has been issuing statements in his name.

Raising the alarm, the former Nigerian leader stated that he has never engaged Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate.

The statement reads, “We have observed with concern a certain self-styled ‘media consultant,’ one Kola Johnson, issuing press releases in the name of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which, in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorised statements on Atiku.

“Particularly offensive is the false claim attributed to this individual that an Atiku administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group. This disinformation is part of a calculated propaganda project designed to ridicule Atiku in the media.

“Let it be clear: Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate.

“Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded. We urge media houses that have published such falsehoods to immediately retract them.

“We caution Nigerians, especially the media, to remain vigilant against the propaganda schemes of the Tinubu administration, which now include circulating fabricated statements through compromised journalists.

“For the record, authentic information from Atiku Abubakar is only released through the Atiku Media Office, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, or the Special Assistant on Public Communications.

“Editors and media gatekeepers are strongly advised to verify with the AMO before publication.”