Atiku Queries Tinubu, Says ‘How Did You Get Varsity Degree Without Prior Education?

The former Vice President and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made mockery of President Bola Tinubu over the controversy surrounding his academic credentials.

Atiku Abubakar, made this remark on Sunday while questioning Tinubu’s ability to earn a university degree without attending primary or secondary school in a statement issued via his verified X (formerly Twitter).

It would be recalled that Atiku had been using all legal means to look for the documents Tinubu gave to Chicago State University (CSU) to be considered for admission to the university.

He has requested that the university show him the credentials Tinubu used to get accepted. However, the president requested that a US court reject Abubakar’s appeal through his attorneys.

Speaking on the development, the former VP said, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState.

“I am scratching my head. How is that possible? I think that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.”

He added saying there is a need to know how Tinubu attained the feat so that Nigerians could learn from his “ingenuity”.

